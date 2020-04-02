Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Alaska Air Group in the Airlines Industry (ALK, SAVE, ALGT, AAL, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 36.7%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a future earnings growth of 26.5%. Allegiant Travel ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 25.3%.

American Airline follows with a future earnings growth of 20.7%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.9%.

