Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Ww Grainger Inc in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (GWW, WSO, BECN, URI, AIT)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ww Grainger Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.21. Watsco Inc is next with a FCF per share of $8.79. Beacon Roofing S ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.57.

United Rentals follows with a FCF per share of $4.03, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.78.

