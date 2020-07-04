Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Weis Markets Inc in the Food Retail Industry (WMK, IMKTA, VLGEA, SFM, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Weis Markets Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.60. Following is Ingles Markets-A with a FCF per share of $1.41. Village Super -A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.32.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Kroger Co rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.67.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Village Super -A on March 16th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Village Super -A have risen 20.4%. We continue to monitor Village Super -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.