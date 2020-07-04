Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Walker & Dunlop in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (WD, AGM, HIFS, CASH, PROV)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Walker & Dunlop ranks highest with a FCF per share of $35.40. Following is Fed Agri Mtg-C with a FCF per share of $16.52. Hingham Inst Svg ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.74.

Meta Financial G follows with a FCF per share of $12.25, and Provident Fnl Hl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.28.

