Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Walker & Dunlop in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (WD, AGM, HIFS, CASH, PROV)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Walker & Dunlop ranks highest with a FCF per share of $35.40. Following is Fed Agri Mtg-C with a FCF per share of $16.52. Hingham Inst Svg ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.74.

Meta Financial G follows with a FCF per share of $12.25, and Provident Fnl Hl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Provident Fnl Hl on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.21. Since that call, shares of Provident Fnl Hl have fallen 43.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

