Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A in the Systems Software Industry (VMW, RHT, MSFT, ORCL, NOW)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.25. Following is Red Hat Inc with a FCF per share of $4.73. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.05.
Oracle Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.94, and Servicenow Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.88.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Red Hat Inc on October 29th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $170.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Red Hat Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Red Hat Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share vmware inc-cl a :rht red hat inc microsoft corp oracle corp servicenow inc