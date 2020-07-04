Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A in the Systems Software Industry (VMW, RHT, MSFT, ORCL, NOW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.25. Red Hat Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.73. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.05.

Oracle Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.94, and Servicenow Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.88.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 24.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.