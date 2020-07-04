MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma in the Diversified Support Services Industry (UNF, CTAS, VSEC, MATW, KAR)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:15am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.44. Following is Cintas Corp with a FCF per share of $4.67. Vse Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.31.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.24, and Kar Auction Serv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 60.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

