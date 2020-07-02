Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, CDW, AXE, SCSC, SNX)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $23.84. Cdw Corp/De is next with a FCF per share of $4.48. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.25.
Scansource Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.40, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.00.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tech Data Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
