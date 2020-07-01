Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Target Corp in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DG, DLTR, BIG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Target Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.03. Following is Dollar General C with a FCF per share of $4.24. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.71.

Big Lots Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.25.

