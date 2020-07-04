MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Spark Energy-A in the Electric Utilities Industry (SPKE, ALE, IDA, FE, EE)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:07am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.73. Following is Allete Inc with a FCF per share of $3.83. Idacorp Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.03.

Firstenergy Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.18, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.33.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spark Energy-A on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.86. Since that call, shares of Spark Energy-A have fallen 39.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): SPKE ALE IDA FE EE

