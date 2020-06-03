Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Snap-On Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNA, PH, HY, SWK, ITW)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Snap-On Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.17. Parker Hannifin is next with a FCF per share of $8.24. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.52.
Stanley Black & follows with a FCF per share of $6.52, and Illinois Tool Wo rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.
