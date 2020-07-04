MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, TIF, ULTA, HIBB, TSCO)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a FCF per share of $27.03. Following is Tiffany & Co with a FCF per share of $5.57. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.50.

Hibbett Sports I follows with a FCF per share of $4.37, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.99.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tractor Supply on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Tractor Supply have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Tractor Supply for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

