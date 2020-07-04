Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, TIF, ULTA, HIBB, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a FCF per share of $27.03. Following is Tiffany & Co with a FCF per share of $5.57. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.50.

Hibbett Sports I follows with a FCF per share of $4.37, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.99.

