Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Sherwin-Williams in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SHW, NEU, CCF, SCL, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Sherwin-Williams ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.88. Following is Newmarket Corp with a FCF per share of $7.96. Chase Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.27.

Stepan Co follows with a FCF per share of $5.24, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.72.

