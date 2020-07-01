Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Schlumberger Ltd in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (SLB, DRQ, NOV, HAL, OIS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Schlumberger Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.56. Dril-Quip Inc is next with a FCF per share of $2.15. Natl Oilwell Var ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.70.

Halliburton Co follows with a FCF per share of $1.26, and Oil States Intl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

