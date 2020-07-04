MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.50. 3M Co is next with a FCF per share of $8.15. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.48.

Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.74, and Raven Industries rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.91.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Honeywell Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Honeywell Intl in search of a potential trend change.

