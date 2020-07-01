Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, WSM, BBBY, AAN, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rh ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.36. Following is Williams-Sonoma with a FCF per share of $3.62. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.48.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

