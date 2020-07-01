Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, WSM, BBBY, AAN, HVT)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Rh ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.36. Following is Williams-Sonoma with a FCF per share of $3.62. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.48.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rh and will alert subscribers who have RH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share Williams-Sonoma bed bath &beyond :aan aaron's inc haverty furnitur