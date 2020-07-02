Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (RL, CRI, KORS, OXM, PVH)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ralph Lauren Cor ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.08. Following is Carter'S Inc with a FCF per share of $5.47. Michael Kors Hol ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.20.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.81, and Pvh Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.40.

