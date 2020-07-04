Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Polaris Inds in the Leisure Products Industry (PII, HAS, RGR, JOUT, VSTO)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.29. Following is Hasbro Inc with a FCF per share of $4.71. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.81.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.25.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Polaris Inds on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.01. Since that call, shares of Polaris Inds have fallen 48.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.