Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group in the Advertising Industry (OMC, NCMI, IPG, MDCA, CCO)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Omnicom Group ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.04. Following is National Cinemed with a FCF per share of $1.95. Interpublic Grp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.86.

Mdc Partners-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.49, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.22.

