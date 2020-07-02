Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (NSR, MA, FIS, MMS, TSS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.11. Mastercard Inc-A is next with a FCF per share of $4.93. Fidelity Nationa ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.84.

Maximus Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.77, and Total Sys Servs rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.29.

