Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, WLK, TSE, CBT, HWKN)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.19. Following is Westlake Chemica with a FCF per share of $7.44. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.57.
Cabot Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.10, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.21.
