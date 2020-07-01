Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal in the Real Estate Services Industry (JLL, RLGY, RMAX, ASPS, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Jones Lang Lasal ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.07. Realogy Holdings is next with a FCF per share of $4.16. Re/Max Holdings ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.45.
Altisource Port follows with a FCF per share of $3.06, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.94.
