Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Ipg Photonics in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (IPGP, PLXS, MEI, JBL, BHE)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.21. Following is Plexus Corp with a FCF per share of $3.96. Methode Elec ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.29.
Jabil Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.97, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.91.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Benchmark Electr on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.45. Since that call, shares of Benchmark Electr have fallen 44.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share ipg photonics plexus corp methode elec jabil inc benchmark electr