Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Intuitive Surgic in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ISRG, BDX, TFX, BCR, ZBH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Intuitive Surgic ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.53. Becton Dickinson is next with a FCF per share of $8.33. Teleflex Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.75.
Cr Bard Inc follows with a FCF per share of $6.03, and Zimmer Biomet Ho rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.40.
