Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of First Citizens-A in the Regional Banks Industry (FCNCA, MTB, CUBI, PNC, BANC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

First Citizens-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $22.22. M&T Bank Corp is next with a FCF per share of $17.76. Customers Bancor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.51.

Pnc Financial Se follows with a FCF per share of $11.85, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.90.

