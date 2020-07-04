MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of First Citizens-A in the Regional Banks Industry (FCNCA, MTB, CUBI, PNC, BANC)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

First Citizens-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $22.22. M&T Bank Corp is next with a FCF per share of $17.76. Customers Bancor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.51.

Pnc Financial Se follows with a FCF per share of $11.85, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.90.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Banc Of Californ on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.55. Since that call, shares of Banc Of Californ have fallen 57.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

