Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Factset Research in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (FDS, CME, NDAQ, MORN, MKTX)
Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Factset Research ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.19. Cme Group Inc is next with a FCF per share of $5.19. Nasdaq Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.60.
Morningstar Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.30, and Marketaxess rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.23.
