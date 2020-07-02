MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Deluxe Corp in the Commercial Printing Industry (DLX, QUAD, LABL, CMPR, BRC)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Deluxe Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.05. Quad Graphics In is next with a FCF per share of $5.20. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.62.

Cimpress Nv follows with a FCF per share of $2.64, and Brady Corp - A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.52.

Ticker(s): DLX QUAD LABL CMPR BRC

