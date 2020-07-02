MySmarTrend
Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Credit Acceptanc in the Consumer Finance Industry (CACC, COF, WRLD, AXP, DFS)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:14am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Credit Acceptanc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $28.60. Capital One Fina is next with a FCF per share of $27.19. World Acceptance ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $24.42.

American Express follows with a FCF per share of $14.13, and Discover Financi rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $13.34.

