Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Coherent Inc in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (COHR, ZBRA, ITRI, MTSC, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Coherent Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.08. Zebra Tech Corp is next with a FCF per share of $8.07. Itron Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.67.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.83, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.42.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coherent Inc and will alert subscribers who have COHR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.