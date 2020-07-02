Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, DISH, MSGN, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $26.28. Following is Charter Commun-A with a FCF per share of $12.75. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.04.

Msg Networks- A follows with a FCF per share of $2.56, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.52.

