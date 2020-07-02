Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (BA, LMT, TDG, GD, LLL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.26. Following is Lockheed Martin with a FCF per share of $18.41. Transdigm Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.92.

General Dynamics follows with a FCF per share of $11.54, and L3 Technologies rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $11.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of L3 Technologies on January 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.53. Since that recommendation, shares of L3 Technologies have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor L3 Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.