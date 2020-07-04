Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Biogen Inc in the Biotechnology Industry (BIIB, AMGN, REGN, UTHR, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.33. Following is Amgen Inc with a FCF per share of $14.38. Regeneron Pharm ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.73.

United Therapeut follows with a FCF per share of $8.82, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $8.65.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in United Therapeut. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of United Therapeut in search of a potential trend change.