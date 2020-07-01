Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Athenahealth Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (ATHN, CERN, CPSI, VEEV, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.04. Following is Cerner Corp with a FCF per share of $2.85. Computer Program ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.71.

Veeva Systems-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.60, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.37.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medidata Solutio on April 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Medidata Solutio have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Medidata Solutio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.