Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Apple Inc in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, NCR, NTAP, HPQ, EFII)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.80. Ncr Corp is next with a FCF per share of $5.14. Netapp Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.95.

Hp Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.94, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.81.

