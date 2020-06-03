Relatively High Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Alphabet Inc-A in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GOOGL, STMP, VRSN, FB, LOGM)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Alphabet Inc-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $34.50. Following is Stamps.Com Inc with a FCF per share of $11.17. Verisign Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.51.

Facebook Inc-A follows with a FCF per share of $6.02, and Logmein Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.54.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.