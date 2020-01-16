Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.66. Church & Dwight is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.44. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.25.

Clorox Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.51, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.76.

