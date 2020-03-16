Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, SUM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.99. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.60. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.62.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.78, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.68.

