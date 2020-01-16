Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, EVH, HSTM, MDSO, INOV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 94.38. Following is Evolent Health-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 81.84. Healthstream Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 71.97.

Medidata Solutio follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 44.17, and Inovalon Holdi-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 43.77.

