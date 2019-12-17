Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Toro Co in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, LNN, AGCO, DE, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.40. Lindsay Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.12. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.27.

Deere & Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.31, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.27.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Toro Co on July 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Toro Co have risen 15.6%. We continue to monitor Toro Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.