Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, MHK)

Written on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:43am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.23. Leggett & Platt is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.96. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.47.

Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.91, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 11.2%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): TPX LEG LZB ETH MHK

