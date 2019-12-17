Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, MHK)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.47. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.89. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.15.
Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.93, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.11.
