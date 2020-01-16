Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, CSL, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.39. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.05. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.67.

Raven Industries follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.65, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Roper Technologi on November 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $352.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Roper Technologi have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Roper Technologi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.