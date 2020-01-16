Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Northwest Nat Gs in the Gas Utilities Industry (NWN, OGS, ATO, CPK, NJR)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Northwest Nat Gs ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.86. One Gas Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.53. Atmos Energy ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.86.
Chesapeake Util follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.02, and New Jersey Res rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.85.
