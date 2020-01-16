Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Northwest Nat Gs in the Gas Utilities Industry (NWN, OGS, ATO, CPK, NJR)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Northwest Nat Gs ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.86. One Gas Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.53. Atmos Energy ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.86.

Chesapeake Util follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.02, and New Jersey Res rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.85.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Northwest Nat Gs on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Northwest Nat Gs have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor Northwest Nat Gs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.