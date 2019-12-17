Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Hertz Global Hol in the Trucking Industry (HTZ, ODFL, HTLD, SAIA, MRTN)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 44.94. Old Dominion Frt is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.15. Heartland Expres ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.40.

Saia Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.85, and Marten Transport rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.41.

