Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, MOH, WCG, UNH, HUM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.55. Molina Healthcar is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.25. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.25.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.05, and Humana Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.67.

