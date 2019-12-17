Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 56.80. Following is Molina Healthcar with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.95. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.22.

Humana Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.15, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.45.

