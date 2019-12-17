Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Genesee & Wyomin in the Railroads Industry (GWR, KSU, UNP, NSC, CSX)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.52. Kansas City Sout is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.78. Union Pac Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.28.

Norfolk Southern follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.25, and Csx Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.56.

