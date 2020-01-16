Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 64.56. Following is Brown & Brown with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.60. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.76.
Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.45, and Aon Plc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.77.
