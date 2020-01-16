MySmarTrend
Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)

Written on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:46am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 64.56. Following is Brown & Brown with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.60. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.76.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.45, and Aon Plc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.77.

Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio ehealth inc brown & brown arthur j gallagh marsh & mclennan aon plc

Ticker(s): EHTH BRO AJG MMC AON

