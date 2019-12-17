Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Dillards Inc-A in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, JWN, KSS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.31. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.34. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.99.

Macy'S Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.83, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.60.

