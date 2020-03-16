Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.63. Cintas Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.49. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.38.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Copart Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $90.70. Since that call, shares of Copart Inc have fallen 19.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.